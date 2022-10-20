Here’s everything we know about the M2 Mac mini

Apple this week announced new iPad models, as well as a new generation Apple TV 4K. However, according to recent rumors, the company has also been working on new Macs – including the next generation Mac mini equipped with the M2 chip. Read on as we detail everything we know about the new Mac mini.

The current state of Mac mini

Mac mini is the most affordable Mac available in Apple’s lineup. It is a compact desktop computer that comes without peripherals, since you can connect it to any keyboard, mouse, and display. The Mac mini has become extremely popular for server-related uses due to its form factor, and it’s also a good option for people looking for their first Mac computer.

The current generation Mac mini, also known as the M1 Mac mini, was introduced in November 2020. While the design is the same as previous models, the latest Mac mini available is powered by Apple’s M1 chip.

By default, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but users can customize it in Apple’s online store with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Interestingly, Apple still sells a Mac mini equipped with an Intel processor that can have up to 64GB of RAM. Again, this model has probably been kept in the lineup until now due to the Mac mini being a popular choice for servers.

Prices for the Mac mini start at $699 in the United States.

M2 Mac mini rumors

The M1 Mac mini was introduced along with the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro. While these two MacBook models have already been upgraded with the M2 chip earlier this year, the Mac mini is still waiting for an upgrade with Apple’s latest chip. And, there are a lot of rumors about the next generation of Apple’s compact desktop computer.

Back in March, 9to5Mac exclusively reported details about the new Mac mini. According to our sources, Apple has been working on at least two new versions of the computer. One of them, codenamed J473, will be powered by the M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, just like the chip inside the 2022 MacBook Air.

As we already know, the performance gains of the M2 chip compared to the M1 aren’t exactly impressive. Of course, the differences will be more noticeable for those coming from older Macs or PCs with Intel processors.

But 9to5Mac has also heard from sources that Apple plans to introduce a more powerful version of the Mac mini. Codenamed J474, this Mac mini will be equipped with a faster M2 Pro chip – a variant of the M2 yet to be announced with a 12-core CPU. This should be the same chip to power the rumored new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Last year, YouTuber Jon Prosser reported that Apple would adopt a new, even more compact industrial design for this more powerful Mac mini model. It’s uncertain, however, whether this new design will also come to the entry-level M2 model. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also corroborated the rumors of new Mac minis with the M2 and M2 Pro chips in development.

When will it be announced?

There aren’t many details or rumors about when exactly the new M2 Mac mini will be officially announced by Apple. However, there are some hints that point to a release later this year.

A few days ago, Gurman claimed that Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro models “in the near future.” The journalist also briefly mentioned the new M2 Mac mini, so perhaps the new Macs will be announced in November. Apple is also rumored to be planning to announce the first Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip soon, which means the company could hold one last special event in 2022.

Are you excited for the new Mac mini? Let us know in the comments section below.

