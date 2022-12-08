Camera+ update brings segmented editing and festive limited-time ‘Winter Frames’

Popular iOS app Camera+ is out with a new update that brings some neat limited-time holiday frames plus the addition of segmented editing.

Generously, Camera+ isn’t keeping the holiday frames to just paid subscribers, they’re available for those with the free version too.

Limited-time holiday frames in Camera+ version 23:

Lights

Snow

Ice

Glitter

Trees

Christmas

Along with the seasonal feature, Camera+ has received more precise editing control:

“We’re incredibly pleased to bring you segmented editing. Similar to editing a Portrait photo, you can now find a little cube icon next to various adjustments and effects. Simply tap on the cube and select whether you’d like that adjustment to apply to the entire photo, the subject only, or the background only. It’s that simple.”

Camera+ is available as a free download on the App Store. Pro features run $3.99/month, $17.99/ year, or $24.99 as a one-time purchase.

Camera+ v23 full release notes:

