Camera+ update brings segmented editing and festive limited-time 'Winter Frames'

Michael Potuck

Dec. 8th 2022

Camera+ Winter Frames update
Popular iOS app Camera+ is out with a new update that brings some neat limited-time holiday frames plus the addition of segmented editing.

Generously, Camera+ isn’t keeping the holiday frames to just paid subscribers, they’re available for those with the free version too.

Limited-time holiday frames in Camera+ version 23:

  • Lights
  • Snow
  • Ice
  • Glitter
  • Trees
  • Christmas

Along with the seasonal feature, Camera+ has received more precise editing control:

“We’re incredibly pleased to bring you segmented editing. Similar to editing a Portrait photo, you can now find a little cube icon next to various adjustments and effects. Simply tap on the cube and select whether you’d like that adjustment to apply to the entire photo, the subject only, or the background only. It’s that simple.”

Camera+ is available as a free download on the App Store. Pro features run $3.99/month, $17.99/ year, or $24.99 as a one-time purchase.

Camera+ v23 full release notes:

This year, instead of a lame white elephant party, we’re bringing you a holiday event that we’re sure everyone will love. For a limited time, indulge your photos in an all new set of winter and holiday themed frames. And as a special treat, if you haven’t decided to go Pro yet, when you edit a photo with one of the new frames, you’ll be able to save it without upgrading. It’s our way of bringing a little holiday cheer.

But that’s not the only gift we have under the tree for you. We’re incredibly pleased to bring you segmented editing. Similar to editing a Portrait photo, you can now find a little cube icon next to various adjustments and effects. Simply tap on the cube and select whether you’d like that adjustment to apply to the entire photo, the subject only, or the background only. It’s that simple.

And finally, to top it all off, we’ve frosted the Camera+ icon with a jaunty covering of snow. From all of us at LateNiteSoft, we wish you a happy and safe holiday season, and we look forward to continue bringing you the best in mobile photography in the new year.

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

