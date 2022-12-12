Monday’s best deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro $99 off, Apple Pencil 2 $89, Apple Watch Series 8, more

Starting off a new week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by a trio off Apple price cuts. Leading the way we have a chance to put Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro under the tree while it’s up to $99 off. That’s alongside the companion Apple Pencil 2 at an $89 low and then holiday savings on Apple Watch Series 8 from $350. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro now up to $99 off

Amazon is offering another chance to land Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro ahead of the holidays without paying full price, discounting different capacities to some of the best prices yet in the process. Starting at $749, our top pick is putting the Wi-Fi 512GB model in the spotlight at $1,000. Down from $1,099, you’re looking at $99 in savings as well as the second-best price to date. This comes within $1 of the all-time low and is still one of the very first chances to save, period.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month, and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Apple Pencil 2 complements holiday iPad discounts

After we’ve seen discounts land across nearly the entire iPad lineup go on sale over the past few weeks, Amazon is marking down pricing on the companion Apple Pencil 2. Dropping down to the all-time low last seen on Black Friday and into Cyber Monday, you’re now looking at an $89 sale price. This is down from $129 and marking the best discount yet for only the third time.

Compatible with everything from the just-released M2 Pro models to iPad Air 5 and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models. Head below for more.

Apple Watch Series 8 hit second-best prices from $350

If you’re hoping to land Apple Watch Series 8 under the Christmas tree without paying full price, Amazon today is kicking off the work week by offering one of the best discounts yet. Right now, the 45mm GPS style is marked down to $380 for one of the very first times, delivering $49 in savings from the usual $429 going rate. This is the second-best price cut to date and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Those who want to make out for less can also save on the 41mm GPS style, which drops down to $350 from its usual $399 price tag.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet – aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an Always On display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring.

