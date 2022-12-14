Deals: M2 MacBook Air sees $200 discount to new low, MagSafe Leather Wallet $25, more

All of today’s best deals are now on tap for Wednesday, with a new all-time low arriving on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air at $200 off. Then there’s a chance to score the official MagSafe Leather Wallet at $25, as well as an all-time low on the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 MacBook Air arrives before Christmas at $200 off

If you missed out on the Black Friday pricing that had gone live last month on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air, there’s another chance to put it under the Christmas tree for less. Right now, Amazon is offering the 256GB model for $999 in all four colors. That’s down from the usual $1,199 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $200 off. This is $50 under our previous mention with today’s offer arriving as one of the last times you’ll be able to lock-in delivery ahead of Christmas. The 512GB model has now dropped to a new all-time low, hitting $1,299 at Amazon. This is $200 off and $50 below our previous mention.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Apple’s OG MagSafe Leather Wallet hits $25

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s official previous-generation MagSafe Leather Wallet for $24.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Delivering the best price in months, today’s offer is down from the usual $59 going rate in order to undercut our previous mention by $1. This is the best price of the holiday season and likely one last chance to save before Christmas.

While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II return to all-time low

After first launching back in October during the fall Apple event, Amazon is now offering another rare chance to save on the all-new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Dropping fown to $249 in both styles, you’re looking at a $50 discount from the usual $299 going rate. This is marking one of the very first discounts period as well as a match of the all-time low. We’ve only seen it hit this price once before in the past over Black Friday, for comparison.

As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

