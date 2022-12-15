Apple to expand the Mythic Quest universe with new companion series

Apple is set to dig deeper into its popular “Mythic Quest” TV+ show with a new companion series titled “Mere Mortals.” Reported by Variety, the spinoff comes from the minds of three “Mythic Quest” writers.

Variety has learned that Apple has ordered an eight-episode series of the new “Mere Mortals” show that’s written by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney. Burch will also continue her role as Rachel from Mythic Quest in the spinoff.

Some of the highly acclaimed episodes of Mythic Quest have been some of the stand-alone episodes like “A Dark Quiet Death” and “Backstory!” and the new series is set to similarly explore related “Mythic Quest” narratives.

“‘Mere Mortals’ will ‘explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game at the center of the mothership series.'”

Ashly Burch as Rachel in “Mythic Quest” via Variety/Apple

Also continuing on with the spinoff from the original series will be Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and David Hornsby serving as executive producers. Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Jason Altman, and Margaret Boykin will also serve as executive producers.

Season 3 of Mythic Quest was released in November. Check out more on the latest Apple TV+ shows and movies in our full guide:

