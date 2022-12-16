watchOS 9.2 update expands the AFib History feature on Apple Watch to another country

One of the new features introduced with watchOS 9 this year is AFib History, which lets users diagnosed with atrial fibrillation keep records of their heart rhythm data in order to get deeper insights into their condition. Apple has now expanded the availability of AFib History around the world with the watchOS 9.2 update.

When AFib History was announced back at WWDC 2022, it was expected to only launch in the United States as the feature requires approval from local health regulators. With the official launch of watchOS 9 in September, Apple confirmed that the feature had already been approved in over 100 countries, including Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Africa, the UK, and many other countries in Europe.

AFib History coming to more regions with watchOS 9.2

Now with watchOS 9.2, which was released for Apple Watch users earlier this week, the company has quietly enabled the AFib History feature in yet another country. As noted by MacMagazine and also confirmed by 9to5Mac, the feature now works for Apple Watch users in Brazil.

For now, Apple is yet to confirm the expansion of the feature to Brazil, as the country hasn’t yet been added to the official list of supported regions on the company’s website. However, Brazilian users can now enable AFib History through the Health app on the iPhone. According to Apple, these are the requirements for enabling AFib History on the Apple Watch:

You must have a physician diagnosis of AFib.

Update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS and Apple Watch to the latest version of watchOS.

You must wear your Apple Watch at least 12 hours a day for 5 days a week to consistently receive estimates.

Heart Rate and Wrist Detection must be enabled on your Apple Watch.

AFib History is not intended for use by people under 22 years old.

Back in September, Apple had also confirmed that AFib History would become available to Apple Watch users in Australia later this fall. However, it’s still unclear whether the feature has also been enabled there with watchOS 9.2.

Have you noticed the availability of AFib History in another new country? Let us know in the comments section below.

Read also

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: