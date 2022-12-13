watchOS 9.2 now available for Apple Watch; here’s everything new

Alongside iOS 16.2 and updates for iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch users today. The update includes a handful of notable changes and new features, including Race Route, Crash Detection improvements, and more. Head below for the full release notes.

watchOS 9.2 is rolling out now to all users. You can update on your Apple Watch by going to Settings, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. You can also install the update via the Apple Watch companion app on your iPhone.

What’s new in watchOS 9.2? Here’s the full rundown from Apple:

  • Race Route lets you compete against your previous performance in Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle and Outdoor Wheelchair Workouts
  • New custom Kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app for more accurate metrics
  • Noise app displaying when environmental sound levels are reduced now available with AirPods Pro (1st generation) and AirPods Max when using active noise cancellation
  • Family Setup users can be invited to the Home app to control HomePod speakers and smart home accessories, and unlock doors with home keys in Wallet
  • Accessibility support to visualize when Siren is in use on Apple Watch Ultra
  • Improved response time and accuracy of hand gesture controls for AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions
  • Crash Detection optimisations on Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
  • Fix for bug that causes display of incorrect watch time immediately after dismissing an alarm in Sleep Focus
  • Fix for bug causing interruptions to mindfulness sessions

