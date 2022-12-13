Apple releases macOS 13.1 with expanded iCloud encryption, Freeform app, more

Alongside iOS 16.2, the latest update for Mac is now available for all users. macOS 13.1 comes with the new Freeform app, end-to-end encryption for Messages, Photos, backups, and more in iCloud, and a variety of bug fixes.

macOS 13.1 is rolling out now, head to System Settings > General > Software Update to see if it’s showing up for your Mac.

The two major updates with the release are Advanced Data Protection – which brings end-to-end encryption to a total of 23 iCloud categories – and the launch of Freeform.

Advanced Data Protection is a big security and privacy enhancement for iCloud. It offers end-to-end encryption for Messages, backups, Photos, Notes, and more that are stored in iCloud.

Freeform was first shown off by Apple back in June at WWDC. Needing a bit more development time, the collaborative brainstorming app is now available for Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

The latest Mac update also includes a variety of smaller bug fixes and improvements.

macOS Ventura 13.1 introduces Freeform, a new app that offers a great place to brainstorm and bring your ideas to life. This release also includes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud and other features and bug fixes for your Mac.

Freeform

Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone

A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 – including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos – protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

Play sound in Find My app can now help you pinpoint the location of nearby AirTags, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) case, and Find My network accessories

Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

Fixes an issue where you may lose keyboard and mouse input in some apps and games

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

