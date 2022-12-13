tvOS 16.2 with Siri voice recognition and Apple Music Sing now available to users

Following the release of iOS 16.2 and other software updates, Apple also made tvOS 16.2 available to Apple TV users on Monday. The update brings multi-user voice recognition for Siri and also Apple Music Sing with the karaoke experience to the Apple TV operating system.

New features coming to Apple TV with tvOS 16.2

With tvOS 16.2, Apple TV is finally getting multi-user voice recognition for Siri. For those unfamiliar, this is a feature already available on the HomePod that identifies the voices of different people so that they can make personal requests to Siri based on their own data.

Since the feature is integrated with Apple TV user profiles, Siri can change profiles, play songs, or give recommendations based on the voice of the user who’s talking to the virtual assistant. tvOS is even able to associate the voice profile of the user’s iPhone to identify their voice automatically.

Siri can recognize your voice to switch profiles, play your music or give personalized video

recommendations. If your Apple TV is in your home or added to your home later, your Siri voice profile from your iPhone will be associated with your home so Siri can recognize your voice on this Apple TV and any current or future Siri-enabled devices in your home.

In addition to Siri voice recognition, tvOS 16.2 also adds Apple Music Sing for Apple Music subscribers. With this feature, users can control the level of the vocals in the song, so they can be slightly reduced or even almost completely removed for a full playback experience. Unfortunately, Apple Music Sing is only compatible with the third-generation Apple TV 4K, which was introduced in 2022.

The update also supports the new Home app architecture, which makes the experience of controlling smart home accessories more reliable and efficient. It’s worth noting that Apple in October released tvOS 16.1 with a new Siri interface for Apple TV.

You can update your Apple TV to tvOS 16.2 today by heading to the Settings app on your TV.

