iOS 16.2 beta introduces new architecture to the Home app for a more reliable experience

One of the main highlights of iOS 16 is the redesigned Home app, which is part of the Apple’s efforts to push HomeKit and the new Matter standard for smart home devices. Now with iOS 16.2 beta, the company is finally introducing the promised new architecture to the Home app, which is expected to make the experience more reliable for users.

New Home app architecture makes it more reliable

When the Home app is opened for the first time on a device running iOS 16.2 beta, it now asks users if they want to upgrade their app with the new architecture. According to Apple, the new Home architecture is “even more efficient and reliable” for controlling compatible devices.

However, at least for now, the upgrade is optional. That’s because it affects the experience for some users. For example, the new architecture requires all devices like the HomePod to have Software 16.2 installed. At the same time, Apple has already confirmed that the iPad will no longer function as a HomeKit hub with the new Home app architecture.

But for those who are ready to upgrade to the new architecture, all you need to do is open the Home app, tap the more options button, and then tap Home Settings. Choose the Software Update menu and tap the Home Upgrade Available banner. Again, this is only available for iPhones and iPads running iOS 16.2 beta.

On Monday, Apple released iOS 16.1 to the public, which officially introduces the Matter standard to users. The new standard, which is supported by companies such as Apple, Amazon, and Google, aims to make smart home devices interoperable across multiple platforms.

More about iOS 16.2

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 introduce the new Freeform app – which was announced back in June at WWDC 2022. This app allows users to write and draw together in a collaborative canvas. As reported by 9to5Mac, users with the new software will be asked to send feedback to Apple when Emergency SOS is mistakenly triggered.

The updates also come with improvements to Live Activities. For iPad users, iPadOS 16.2 enables support for an external display with Stage Manager. However, it’s unclear at this point when the update will become available to the public.

