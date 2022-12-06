Apple reveals new karaoke-like ‘Apple Music Sing’ feature launching this month

Apple Music is expanding on its popular real-time lyrics feature with an all-new karaoke-style mode. Called Apple Music Sing, this new feature “allows users to sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics.” Apple Music Sing is integrated directly into the Music app, making it “fun and easy for anyone to participate.”

Apple Music Sing is a new way to hum, rap, jam, or sing along with millions of your favorite songs. Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music. Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up.

Apple Music Sing was announced in a press release today. The feature includes a number of different capabilities, ranging from adjustable vocals, background vocals similar to traditional karaoke, and a duet view. The full details are as follows:

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, explained:

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

Alongside Apple Music Sing, Apple says that Apple Music will be adding a “suite of more than 50 dedicated companion playlists featuring all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing.”

Apple Music Sing will launch with support for “tens of millions of songs.” There are no details on the specific catalog, but we’re guessing it’s tied to songs that support Dolby Atmos. This is because Apple has the stems of these songs, allowing for adjustable vocal volumes.

Apple Music Sing will be available later this month for Apple Music subscribers worldwide. The feature is supported on iPhone and iPad models as well as the new Apple TV 4K. We’re still waiting on full details, but this seems to mean that Apple Music Sing won’t be available on previous-generation Apple TV models.

