iPadOS 16.2 brings these improvements for Stage Manager, plus AirTag tracking alerts

Along with the release of iOS 16.2, Apple on Tuesday also released iPadOS 16.2 for iPad users. While the new version of the operating system comes with the same refinements as the iPhone version, it also adds new features specific to the iPad – such as support for external displays when using Stage Manager.

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 are available to all iPhone and iPad models starting today. You can update by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, and choosing Software Update. If you don’t see the update right away, be sure to keep checking, as it can sometimes take a few minutes to hit every iPhone and iPad.

What’s new in iPadOS 16.2

Just like iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 adds Apple’s new Freeform app for notes and collaborative projects, a new and more reliable architecture to the Home app, and Apple Music Sing – which enables a karaoke experience for Apple Music subscribers.

But iPad users will also get some unique features with today’s update. For instance, Stage Manager now finally fully supports an external display. This means that users can connect their iPads to an external display to use as a secondary screen. This, however, requires an iPad with an M1 chip or later.

Interestingly, iPadOS 16.2 also enables Tracking Notifications for the first time on the iPad. With these alerts, the iPad can detect if an unknown AirTag is moving with you. These alerts were already available on the iPhone but not on the iPad.

The update also comes with Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which is available now for users in the US and will be rolled out globally in 2023. Spot any other changes in iOS 16.2? Drop a comment or share with @9to5Mac on Twitter.

And if you want to learn more about what’s new in Stage Manager with iPadOS 16.2, check out this great article by our colleague Federico Viticci.

