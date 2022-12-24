Pick up Amazon’s #1 most wished-for iPad case from ZUGU

Designed with a focus on quality, functionality, and protection, ZUGU has become the #1 most wished-for iPad case on Amazon with over 70,000 5-star reviews. If you’re looking to get the most out of your new iPad while keeping it safe this holiday season, you can’t beat ZUGU.

ZUGU, a family-owned and operated company, has been refining its iPad cases for over a decade resulting in the perfect blend of form and function that’s built to last.

No matter what iPad you have, there’s a ZUGU CASE for you. From the handy eight-angle magnetic stand, ability to magnetically mount your iPad to the fridge (or any metal surface), to rugged 5-foot drop protection, and slick hidden Apple Pencil pocket, it’s no wonder ZUGU has become Amazon’s #1 most wished-for iPad case.

ZUGU CASE features

Adjustable magnetic stand with 8 different angles

Robust bumper and rugged TPU

PC shell for major drop protection

Secure magnetic mount capability (on any metal surface)

Air flow vents to keep your iPad cool

Soft microfiber interior

Auto sleep/wake and protective magnetic cover

Elastic Apple Pencil pocket on back

Available for all iPads

What sets ZUGU apart?

The reason ZUGU has been able to rise above big brands is they typically rely on connections and profitability over quality to get products into retail stores, which has meant many big brands have done poorly on Amazon due to bad reviews. In contrast, ZUGU has prioritized quality and functionality while remaining affordable.

Backing up the quality, ZUGU offers 30-day returns and a two-year warranty. The company even goes above and beyond by offering AppleCare+ repair cost coverage if your iPad is damaged while in a ZUGU CASE.

Get ZUGU CASE now

ZUGU offers its iPad cases in a variety of colors including black, executive brown, slate, pine, berry, and red.

You can currently pick up ZUGU CASE for your iPad on Amazon at starting from $39.95.

