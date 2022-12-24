Pick up Amazon’s #1 most wished-for iPad case from ZUGU

Sponsored Post

- Dec. 24th 2022 7:39 pm PT

Sponsored Post
1 Comment

Designed with a focus on quality, functionality, and protection, ZUGU has become the #1 most wished-for iPad case on Amazon with over 70,000 5-star reviews. If you’re looking to get the most out of your new iPad while keeping it safe this holiday season, you can’t beat ZUGU.

ZUGU, a family-owned and operated company, has been refining its iPad cases for over a decade resulting in the perfect blend of form and function that’s built to last.

No matter what iPad you have, there’s a ZUGU CASE for you. From the handy eight-angle magnetic stand, ability to magnetically mount your iPad to the fridge (or any metal surface), to rugged 5-foot drop protection, and slick hidden Apple Pencil pocket, it’s no wonder ZUGU has become Amazon’s #1 most wished-for iPad case.

ZUGU case iPad fridge

ZUGU CASE features

  • Adjustable magnetic stand with 8 different angles
  • Robust bumper and rugged TPU
  • PC shell for major drop protection
  • Secure magnetic mount capability (on any metal surface)
  • Air flow vents to keep your iPad cool
  • Soft microfiber interior
  • Auto sleep/wake and protective magnetic cover
  • Elastic Apple Pencil pocket on back
  • Available for all iPads

What sets ZUGU apart?

The reason ZUGU has been able to rise above big brands is they typically rely on connections and profitability over quality to get products into retail stores, which has meant many big brands have done poorly on Amazon due to bad reviews. In contrast, ZUGU has prioritized quality and functionality while remaining affordable.

ZUGU CASE iPad

Backing up the quality, ZUGU offers 30-day returns and a two-year warranty. The company even goes above and beyond by offering AppleCare+ repair cost coverage if your iPad is damaged while in a ZUGU CASE.

Get ZUGU CASE now

ZUGU offers its iPad cases in a variety of colors including black, executive brown, slate, pine, berry, and red.

You can currently pick up ZUGU CASE for your iPad on Amazon at starting from $39.95.

ZUGU CASE iPad lifestyle

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Sponsored Post

Past sponsors:
-Microsoft
-LG Display
-Speck

More info: https://9to5mac.com/partners/