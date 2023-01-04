Apple continues original podcast push with new series on 1993 World Trade Center bombing

Apple is continuing to expand its offering of free original podcasts. Starting January 9, the Operation: Tradebom series covers the lesser-known instance of the World Trade Center being attacked.

The 1993 World Trade Center bombing killed six people and injured thousands more. A group of men had set off a bomb in the garage beneath the North Tower. The podcast covers the events of the attack, the investigation, and how it changed the world’s outlook on international threats. It is narrated by Marc Smerling.

The series will be released in weekly installments. The finale will air on February 27, timed with the 30th anniversary of the tragedy.

Apple releases its original audio podcasts for free under the TV+ banner. Other recent nonfiction releases included “Missed Fortune,” “Run, Bambi Run,” and “Wild Things.”

If the standalone podcast series resonate with listeners, Apple may produce original television and film projects based on them. For instance, a TV+ limited series on Wild Things — which explores the history of magicians Siegfried & Roy — is reportedly in development.

