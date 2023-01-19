Deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140, iPhone accessories from Anker and Zagg, more

All of today’s best deals are ripe for the picking this Thursday, with a rare price cut on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard arriving with Touch ID in tow at $140. That’s alongside the colorful Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger which is even more popular now that it’s on sale for $13 to join this 25% off sidewide sale from Zagg on all things MagSafe, iPhone accessories, and Apple must-haves. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard delivers Touch ID at $140

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $140. Marking one of the first chances to save from its usual $149 going rate, this is the second-best price at within $2 of the all-time low. It’s the lowest in over a month, too.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more. Head below for more.

Anker’s popular Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger comes in five colors

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger for $13. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at a 24% discount as well as a new all-time low. This is $1 under our previous Black Friday mention and the first price cut since. Whether you’re looking to score a new companion to a recent iPhone or just want to finally make the switch to more recent USB-C charging tech, the Nano Pro is one of Anker’s latest and most compact solutions. Arriving in one of five slick colorways, each unit has a single USB-C PD port that can dish out 20W of power to everything from smartphones to iPads, earbuds, and more. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, too.

Zagg launches first sitewide sale in months with 25% off Apple must-haves

ZAGG is launching its latest sitewide sale today to celebrate being midway through the week and taking 25% off its entire collection of Apple chargers and accessories in the process. Shipping is free across the board and the price cuts will automatically apply at checkout. Decking out your latest iPhone 14 or Apple Watch setup, there are plenty of markdowns on already popular releases as well as all-new additions to the lineup.

Fitting into the latter category, the all-new mophie MagSafe powerstation wireless stand just hit the scene earlier in the month and is already on sale for $97. Down from the usual $130 going rate, this is the very first chance to save and a new all-time low at over $32 off. Centered around a 10,000mAh battery, mophie’s latest power station notably features an integrated 7.5W MagSafe pad for powering up iPhone 14 and more. It also has an integrated kickstand that can fold out for propping up your device, with a 20W USB-C port for juicing up any other device in your arsenal.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

NZXT H9 is a big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful PC [Video]

Value where it matters: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT Review [Video]

Beyerdynamic Xelento Remote 2nd Gen Review: What does $1,000 get you? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: