UK price of the HomePod mini quietly increased as new HomePod launched

Yesterday’s (re)launch of the new HomePod was a pleasant surprise, but for those in the UK it was accompanied by a less-pleasant one: the UK price of the HomePod mini has risen by a tenner. And that wasn’t all …

The Apple Post noticed the quiet increase from £89 to £99 – alongside a heftier one for the iMac.

Apple has quietly increased the price of both the HomePod mini and iMac in the UK, with the HomePod mini receiving a price increase of £10, and the iMac receiving a £150 price increase for all configurations.

The updated pricing came into effect with the unveiling of Apple’s new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips on Tuesday, and the announcement of a new 2nd-generation HomePod today, with the online Apple Store now showing the revised pricing which applies to all HomePod mini colors and all iMac configurations.

Prior to the price increase, the iMac started at £1,249 in the UK, increasing to £1,449, and £1,649 for the upgraded 8-core GPU and upgraded storage configuration.

Other price increases have also been spotted.

Similar increases have been reported in EU countries.

As always, it’s worth noting that UK and EU prices include sales tax (VAT), so cannot be directly compared to US prices, which are before tax.

The direct pre-tax comparison on the HomePod mini would be £82.50 ($101.85) in the UK against an almost identical $99 in the US. The price increase, then, just brings the UK back in line with US pricing after currency movements.

Still, with inflation dramatically outstripping pay, it’s another unwelcome development for those of us in the UK.

