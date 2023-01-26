TikTok now lets users receive direct messages from everyone, just like Instagram

TikTok is essentially a video platform. But with the number of users growing every day combined with increasing competition from other apps, it’s no surprise that TikTok has been working on catching up with other social networks in more ways. And TikTok’s next move is to let users receive direct messages from anyone, just like Instagram.

TikTok is opening DMs for everyone

For those unfamiliar, TikTok already offers direct messaging capabilities on its platform. However, this feature only works for people who follow themselves on the social network. But as reported by The Information, TikTok is now changing that with a new option that lets users open their inbox to anyone.

Actually, the feature is not exactly new. It was first introduced in November last year, but only for a small group of users. But in a recent email sent to TikTok users, the platform confirms that it is now expanding the direct messaging options in its app. Instead of being able to send messages only to friends, TikTok users will be able to DM anyone who opens their inbox to the public.

For now, the new feature is optional. Users can choose to continue receiving messages only from their mutual followers or mutual followers and recommended friends. In this case, the feature will rely on synced contacts or Facebook friends. With this new feature, TikTok wants to ensure that more users will share videos with others directly on the app rather than using another social network.

At the same time, this also helps TikTok move toward becoming the ultimate social network since the platform has been getting a lot of attention recently, even despite the fact that it is video-focused.

Instagram goes in the opposite direction

Interestingly, while TikTok is trying to become a bit more like Instagram, the Meta-owned platform is now going the opposite way. Earlier this week, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri acknowledged that the social network has been “overfocused” on videos, but that the company will now reconsider this because of people who still prefer to use Instagram as a photos platform.

This came after Instagram was heavily criticized for over-pushing video content in its app as a response to the success of TikTok.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: