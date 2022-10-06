TikTok update adds new tools to let users edit and adjust videos

TikTok announced on Thursday an update to its app that adds new tools for editing and adjusting videos. Users will now be able to adjust clips, sounds, images, and even text right from TikTok without having to leave the social network to use third-party apps.

TikTok is now a video editor

The platform already offers some basic video editing tools for users, but today’s update takes them even further. For example, you can now stack, cut, and split videos and sounds. Adding and editing text to clips has been made easier, and there’s now an option to add photo and video overlays for picture-in-picture.

Other new tools include options to adjust video speed, rotate or zoom individual clips, and add sound effects. In other words, the update turns TikTok into a basic video editor. The company argues that the new tools “empower people to enjoy more creative freedom.”

From carefully edited recipes to tutorials and daily vlogs, so many of the most captivating videos on TikTok are created by talented storytellers who express their creativity with every cut, clip, and transition. To expand what’s possible with content on TikTok, we’ve introduced a range of enhanced creation and editing tools. Now available in the US and most regions globally, our new editing tools empower people to enjoy more creative freedom, share richer stories, and bring their content ideas to life across formats.

More new features coming soon

But these are not the only features coming with the latest TikTok update. The platform also announced Photo Mode, a new carousel format that lets users share high-quality images on TikTok combined with a soundtrack. TikTok is also increasing the character limit of post descriptions.

With the extra space, we’re hopeful creators will have some extra room to build on the stories they’ve shared in videos or Photo Mode, giving them another space to express themselves and more deeply connect with others.

A few months ago, TikTok began experimenting with a new “Nearby” feed that promotes local content based on the user’s location. The platform also recently introduced a new “TikTok Now” feature that works pretty much the same way as the popular BeReal app.

According to TikTok, the new features are now being rolled out to users around the world. The TikTok app for iOS is available for free on the App Store.

