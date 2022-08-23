TikTok experimenting with new ‘Nearby’ feed to promote local content

The popular short video platform TikTok currently has two different feeds available to users. While the main “For You” feed features a mix of suggestions and content from accounts you follow, the “Following” feed focuses on videos from your friends. However, users may soon have access to a third feed called “Nearby.”

As first revealed by social media consultant Matt Navarra, TikTok has been experimenting with a new “Nearby” feed. As the name suggests, this feed will promote local content. The idea is not only to help users find more relevant videos for users, but also to help people find interesting events and places around them.

TikTok later confirmed to TechCrunch that it has indeed been testing the new “Nearby” feed with a small group of users in Southeast Asia. Users selected for the test will see all three feeds in the “Home” tab of the app. Of course, a feature like this will require the user to allow the TikTok app to access the device’s location.

TikTok and Instagram competing with Snapchat

With the launch of the “Nearby” feed, TikTok is also trying to catch up with Snapchat, which already offers a similar feature. Currently, Snapchat users can explore a map with content shared nearby. More recently, Instagram also launched a similar feature in its app, so that users can discover new places based on other people’s content.

Interestingly, one of Google’s executives acknowledged that more people have been using TikTok to find new places, which certainly has an impact on Google search. For example, you can search for videos of a restaurant directly on TikTok instead of searching for information about it on Google.

Having a “Nearby” feed also opens up new opportunities for local advertisers on TikTok. It’s unclear at this point when (or whether) TikTok will expand this new feed to more regions.

