Instagram rolling out new map experience to help users discover more places

Instagram this week announced a new map experience that is now being rolled out to users on iOS and Android. With this new experience, users will be able to easily discover more places nearby and see what other people are sharing there.

Instagram already had a feature to let users explore other people’s posts on a map. Now the Meta-owned platform is adding even more functionality to this feature, which has become a way to find a new restaurant, cafe, or even park. This feature, of course, is based on the geotags that users can add to their posts and Stories.

You can search for a specific place in the Explore tab or tap the location tag on a post or Story to see what’s nearby. Then, the Instagram app shows other popular places on the map so that you can see other posts and Stories shared at those locations.

To make the search even more intuitive, Instagram provides some quick filter options such as restaurants, cafes, events, bars, and hotels.Once you find a place you like, you can save it for later, send a direct message, share it with someone, or even follow its Instagram profile. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Story shared on the social network that the new map will help users rediscover local businesses.

Instagram has been working hard to introduce new features as TikTok, its main competitor, has been increasingly growing. Earlier this month, Instagram launched a subscription feature so that creators can monetize their content.

New map, who this? 🌐🗺️ Now you can now find popular locations around you or filter by categories like cafes or beauty salons. pic.twitter.com/asQR4MfljC — Instagram (@instagram) July 19, 2022

As for the new map experience, it is now available for users running the latest version of the Instagram app on iPhone and Android devices. You can download the Instagram app for free on the App Store.

