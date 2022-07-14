Instagram announces Subscriptions feature to increase creators’ revenue

Instagram Subscriptions has yet another feature coming to the social media to help creators increase revenue while also making the app more attractive than its current competitor TikTok. Here’s what’s new.

Instagram Subscriptions was announced this morning by Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. According to him, creators will have a destination for subscriber-only content on their profiles, post exclusive Reels for subscribers, and share feed posts that only subscribers can access.

It’s been a while since Instagram has been rumored to introduce subscriptions. Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi already teased that the company was working on Exclusive Stories.

Instagram Subscriptions will allow creators to monetize and become closer to their most engaged followers by offering exclusive content and experiences, according to Instagram.

Since launching the initial alpha test in January, tens of thousands of creators in the US now have access to Instagram Subscriptions.

Here are its top three features:

Subscribers chats:

Subscriber chats, powered by Messenger, can be created directly from a creator’s inbox or story, and end automatically after 24 hours, so creators can maintain balance and decide when and how to engage with subscribers;

Subscriber chats can support up to 30 people, so creators can connect with subscribers at the moment and bring them together.

Exclusive posts and Reels:

Content that lives on creators’ profiles is an important way to attract new subscribers and retain the community. Instagram is introducing exclusive content as posts or Reels, so subscribers can engage in the comments and come back to enjoy the content you’ve created for them.

Exclusive tab on profile:

The exclusive tab on the user’s profile is the destination for all things Subscriptions, from exclusive content, saving their subscriber-only Lives, to sharing exclusive feed posts and reels

