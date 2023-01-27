Apple changing App Store prices in the UK and several other countries

Apple announced on Friday that it will soon change App Store prices in multiple countries, including Colombia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The price increases will take effect on both App Store apps and in-app purchases starting in February.

App Store prices getting more expensive in some countries

As detailed in a note sent to developers, App Store prices in will increase in Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. At the same time, prices will decrease in Uzbekistan due to the reduction of a local tax. Apple also notes that although prices will remain the same in Luxembourg, Singapore, and Zimbabwe, the proceeds will be adjusted next month.

Ireland: Reduction of value-added tax rate on electronic newspapers and periodicals from 9% to 0%

Luxembourg: Reduction of value-added tax rate from 17% to 16%

Singapore: Increase of goods and services tax rate from 7% to 8%

Zimbabwe: Increase of value-added tax rate from 14.5% to 15%

Additionally, proceeds will increase for local developers selling in Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan. Back in October, Apple had already raised App Store prices in Japan, South Korea, and multiple countries in Europe. The company explains that it “periodically” has to update App Store prices based on tax and exchange rate changes.

Periodically, we update prices on the App Store in certain regions based on changes in taxes and foreign exchange rates. This is done using publicly available exchange rate information from financial data providers to help ensure prices for apps and in‑app purchases stay equalized across all storefronts.

The new prices will be effective February 13, 2023. The full list with the new prices can be found on the Apple Developer website.

