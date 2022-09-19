Apple to raise App Store prices in multiple countries next month

Apple announced on Monday that it will soon raise App Store prices in multiple countries, including Japan, South Korea, and many others in Europe. The price increases will take effect on both App Store apps and in-app purchases starting in October.

As detailed in a note sent to developers, the App Store price increase will apply to several countries this time around.

Regions affected are Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and every territory that uses euro as its currency – which includes countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

There are no details as to why Apple will increase App Store prices in these countries, but this is probably related to the exchange rate of local currencies dropping against the dollar. For instance, the euro has now reached parity with the dollar, something that has never happened in the last 20 years. Apple products have also become more expensive in Europe for the same reason.

Apple says that the price increase in Vietnam is due to new local tax regulations.

As early as October 5, 2022, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and all territories that use the euro currency. In Vietnam, these increases also reflect new regulations for Apple to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively.

For those in the eurozone, apps and in-app purchases priced at €0.99 will now cost €1.19. An item that costs €9.99 will have its price increased to €11.99. Apple reminds developers that the new App Store prices will take effect on October 5, 2022. Developers can keep the subscription prices for current subscribers if they want to.

More details can be found on the Apple Developer website.

