Apple reportedly expanding App Store ad slots by the end of this year

Earlier this year Apple announced that it would expand its ad business by adding new ad slots to the App Store. Although details of when the new ad slots would become available to developers were uncertain at the time, a new CNBC report claims that Apple will put this expansion into action by the end of this year.

According to the report, some developers received an invitation from Apple on Tuesday to an online session focused on App Store ads. The invitation says that new “ad placements” in the iOS App Store will be available in time for “this holiday season.”

Eric Seufert, developer and founder of Mobile Dev Memo, shared an image of the invitation on his Twitter profile. Apple’s webinar is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 21.

Apps are more important than ever before – for consumers and for brands. And, with new opportunities coming to Apple Search Ads, you can promote your apps across the App Store to engage even more customers this holiday season. Join our webinar for insights to help you plan your year-end app promotion strategy. We look forward to seeing you.

App Store ads

App Store already has advertisements. Currently, developers can pay to promote their apps in the “Search” tab and also in Search results. With the expansion announced by Apple, app developers will also have the option to buy ad slots on the App Store’s “Today” homepage, as well as on individual app pages.

Apple says it won’t let developers target a specific app when bidding for product page ad placement. However, the company says that the ad suggestions will be “relevant” to each page, which means that users are likely to see ads for direct competitors on app pages.

The move comes at a time when Apple is investing to increase its revenue from services. The company claims that App Store ads are a great opportunity for developers to promote their apps while also protecting users’ privacy. However, as noted by CNBC, Apple’s advertising business has also come under scrutiny as the company has been making it harder for third-party platforms to place ads in iOS apps.

Recent research revealed that the iOS App Tracking Transparency feature has caused a 40% increase in the price of in-app purchases, as developers are losing profit from advertisements.

