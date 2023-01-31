LinkedIn outage is causing lost admin access to company pages

LinkedIn is suffering from widespread downtime this morning. The system-wide outage is affecting business administrators who are unable to access company pages. When navigating directly to your company’s LinkedIn page, it may appear as if you’re a regular user or not at all.

Mixed reports claim that admins can still see their page but can’t access it. While on the other hand, some, including admins at 9to5Mac and our sister sites, cannot see assigned pages altogether – displaying a “This LinkedIn Page isn’t available” error message. Members of the 9to5Mac staff can also confirm the issue affecting both mobile and web users.

Tweets are beginning to come in from affected users, with some claiming that the service has been down since 8:49 a.m. EST.

Reports have been flooding Ookla’s Downdector over the past hour, and continue to increase exponentially. LinkedIn has yet to acknowledge any problems. Right now, it’s not clear how long the admin services will be down. Since LinkedIn doesn’t provide an official server status page, you can follow along with Ookla’s reports webpage here.

