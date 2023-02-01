Deals: Apple black Magic Mac accessories from $95, Anker GaNPrime chargers, more

It is Wednesday, and you know what that means! We have batch of deals now that we’re halfway through the week, with today’s batch putting Apple’s latest black Mac accessories in the spotlight thanks to rare discounts to the second-best prices yet. That’s alongside some markdowns on Anker’s GaNPrime Apple chargers from $45, as well as the official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio at $90. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest black Mac accessories see rare discounts

Amazon is now discounting the all-new series of black Apple Mac accessories for the only the third time. After being refreshed back in March of last year, we’re now seeing some rare price cuts go live on all three updated styles of Apple’s popular Magic peripherals that include free shipping across the board. Leading the way, Apple’s new Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is a highlight at $190. Down from $199, today’s offer delivers a match of the second-best price to date and the first chance to save since November. It comes within $1 of the all-time low, as well. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model in particular sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for paring with Mac or iPad, there’s Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor.

To pair with the lead deal, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to the popular Apple Magic Trackpad, of which the new black style is sitting at $140. This is down from the usual $149 price tag, and just like the featured discount, chance to score the second-best price yet. We last saw it at $2 more, and today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low. Magic Trackpad sports an edge-to-edge glass surface in black which enables Multi-Touch gestures alongside Force Touch support. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

Amazon also rounds out the black Apple accessory discounts by marking down the recently-refreshed Apple Magic Mouse in black at $95. Delivering only the third discount so far, this is down from $99 and arrives at a match of the all-time low. Magic Mouse delivers similar Multi-Touch features to its Trackpad counterpart, but with a different form-factor. You’ll find the same Lightning to USB-C cable included as all of the other accessories today, too.

Anker’s GaNPrime Apple chargers on sale from $45

Anker today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront is now discounting its lineup of recently-released GaNPrime chargers. Headlining all of the price cuts this time around, the new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W is a standout offer at $69.99. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside one of the first chances to save since its debut late last fall. This undercuts our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low set just once before.

Anker’s new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect.

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio now $90

Woot is now offering Apple’s official Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $90. Normally fetching $199 for a new condition model, it’s down to $190 over on Amazon right now with today’s offer delivering at least $100 in savings. It undercuts our previous mention from October for a new condition model by $69 and is the best we’ve ever seen.

While not the more feature-packed Magic Keyboard, Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio delivers an impressive experience for less. It covers your latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a folio design that protects the back while folding closed when not in use. Pairing with one of Apple’s Smart Connectors, there’s the physical keyboard which improves the typing experience and turns your iPad Pro into more of a workstation machine. Includes a 90-day warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review.

