Apple launches standalone optional silver-and-black Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse

While announcing the new Studio Display, Apple said it’s launching a standalone optional silver-and-black Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

This is the same redesigned Magic Keyboard Apple launched during last year’s Spring Loaded event, but now in a new silver-and-black color. Previously, it was only available when buying a new 24-inch iMac, featuring matching colors.

It offers Touch ID, new keys for emoji, Spotlight, Do Not Disturb, and locking your Mac. The Magic Keyboard also comes in a numpad version.

That said, the Magic Mouse still features the same old Lightning port on the back of the product, making it impossible to be used while charging.

All of the products are available on the Apple Store, with only a day for being shipped. You can find the Magic Keyboard in this new silver-and-black option here for $199.

