Tim Cook confirms Q1 iPhone revenue would have grown if not for supply issues

Chance Miller

- Feb. 2nd 2023 2:58 pm PT

Apple Event Tim Cook iPhone 14
0 Comments

Apple reported its Q1 2023 earnings today, missing analyst expectations due in part to a decline in iPhone revenue. Speaking to analysts during Apple’s earnings call, CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that had it not been for iPhone 14 Pro supply shortages, iPhone revenue would have grown in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022.

This confirmation from Tim Cook isn’t necessarily surprising. Apple’s highest-end and most popular iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices were largely unavailable through the important holiday shopping season. This, of course, had a significant impact on Apple’s earnings for Q1 2023 revenue.

  • Q1 2023 iPhone revenue: $65.78 billion
  • Q1 2022 iPhone revenue: $71.63 billion

This means that, at the very least, iPhone 14 Pro supply shortages cost Apple around $6 billion in revenue for Q1 2023. This would have brought Apple’s overall quarterly revenue to around $123 billion, down roughly $1 billion compared to Q1 2022.

Cook was also asked several times about consumer behavior in regard to the iPhone 14 Pro shortages. Analysts asked whether those customers who wanted to buy an iPhone 14 Pro in December purchased the device despite the extended wait times, bought a different iPhone instead, deferred their purchase, or canceled their purchase. Cook, however, said he didn’t have all of the data necessary to answer these questions.

The Apple CEO also touched on market share, saying that the iPhone “grew around the world” last quarter despite supply shortages:

I don’t have the exact market shares in front of me but I think you would see that from a market share point of view that we grew around the world, last quarter, despite iPhone challenges we had on the supply side.

Moving through Q2 2023, Cook confirmed that Apple has resolved iPhone 14 Pro supply shortages and is now “shipping to the demand.”

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
Tim Cook

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

GoFundMe

GoFundMe

Donate to support my mom's battle with ALS