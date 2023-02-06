Carrot Weather gets refreshed map styles, state and province labels, more

After getting a major update in December and another release in January, Carrot Weather has received its latest update today with updated map style sheets, US state and Canadian province labels, lots of bug fixes, and more.

The latest Carrot Weather update includes five new features along with 19 bug fixes for a smoother experience.

Here are the five main features/changes with Carrot Weather 5.9.5:

Carrot Weather 5.9.5 is available now on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Check out the full release notes for all the details:

New Features / Improvements

Added U.S. state and Canadian province labels to weather map.

Updated map style sheets.

Updated weather map’s “Temperature” preset colors.

The Hourly Forecast will now default to displaying whatever data point is first in the data point picker list.

CARROT’s Inventory button is now visible to everyone, regardless of personality setting.

Data Source Issues

Fixed Foreca snow accumulation totals.

Fixed lightning strikes not displaying on rich notification view.

Fixed app not updating immediately with new data when changing data source via the Source screen on iPad / Mac or when the tab bar is hidden on iPhone.

Live Activity Issues

Fixed Live Activities not ending at the appropriate time if the user has set them to only display up until precipitation starts.

Fixed Live Activities getting ended prematurely.

Fixed expanded Live Activity content getting clipped on iOS 16.3.

Customization Issues

Fixed Hourly Forecast chart not displaying precipitation amounts at the correct heights if both rain and snow are in the forecast.

Fixed the “show more data” button in the Hourly Forecast section getting changed to show a random hour in the forecast when selecting a data point in the data point picker.

Fixed low precipitation chances getting hidden in some sections when snow is in the forecast.

Weather Maps Issues

Fixed weather map breaking if it is already displayed in a modal window, then the user opens the app via the Weather Map widget.

Fixed rare weather maps crash.

Miscellaneous Issues

Fixed rare crash when location services times out.

Fixed incorrect metric unit conversion for snow totals in one part of the details screen.

Fixed very low temperatures getting truncated in the “High & Low” Lock Screen widget.

Fixed tide data not showing up in one of the large slot Apple Watch complications.

Fixed “Does It Come In Black?” achievement not unlocking.

Fixed secret locations getting locked for a very long time if you complete one while the system clock is set to a date in the future.

Improved CloudKit sync error messages.

