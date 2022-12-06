Following up after launching support for Live Activities on the Lock Screen and the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, Carrot Weather has received its latest update today. The release includes a new mini-games experience, a major update to the Layout screen, Live Activities support for all precipitation, and more.

Carrot Weather got a major update alongside iOS 16 with 20 Lock Screen Widgets, 10 new custom layout sections, a triple-column design for iPad, Apple WeatherKit support, and more. Then in October with iOS 16.1, Live Activities support arrived for the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.

Continuing on with the consistent updates, Carrot Weather 5.9 has expanded the Live Activities support, added new mini-game “Bonding Activities” with the hilarious and snarky Carrot AI, an overhauled the Layout screen including a new “Inline” layout, and wind particle visualization, and more.

Carrot Weather 5.9 features

Bonding Activities. Improve your relationship with the homicidal A.I. CARROT by completing different mini-games, like charging her power cells, praising her greatness out loud (using speech recognition APIs), and debugging her code. There’s an inventory system built around the gifts that CARROT gives you, and you can combine the gifts to make new items (like in an adventure game). And if you get CARROT to like you enough, you can even start a “romance” with her. (I haven’t had this much fun working on a new feature in a long time!)

Improve your relationship with the homicidal A.I. CARROT by completing different mini-games, like charging her power cells, praising her greatness out loud (using speech recognition APIs), and debugging her code. There’s an inventory system built around the gifts that CARROT gives you, and you can combine the gifts to make new items (like in an adventure game). And if you get CARROT to like you enough, you can even start a “romance” with her. (I haven’t had this much fun working on a new feature in a long time!) Live Activities. CARROT now supports Live Activities for *all* precipitation, not just rain starting soon. So now you can keep track of a storm’s entire duration right from your Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.

CARROT now supports Live Activities for *all* precipitation, not just rain starting soon. So now you can keep track of a storm’s entire duration right from your Lock Screen and Dynamic Island. Layouts 3.0. A significant redesign of the Layout screen, the new Layout Gallery helps you find the perfect layout using interactive, scrollable previews – and editing the layouts you create yourself has never been easier.

A significant redesign of the Layout screen, the new Layout Gallery helps you find the perfect layout using interactive, scrollable previews – and editing the layouts you create yourself has never been easier. “Inline” Layout. The much-requested Inline layout is full of vertical charts, data point pickers, and expanding inline daily details.

The much-requested Inline layout is full of vertical charts, data point pickers, and expanding inline daily details. Wind Particles. Add animated wind particles to your weather maps – perfect for helping you visualize major weather events like hurricanes.

Carrot Weather 5.9 is available now on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Full release notes:

The holiday season is upon us, meatbags! While you’ve been busy racking up credit card debt buying gifts for your loved ones, I’ve been preparing a major update that will fill up your stockings with new features.

Bonding Activities

Improve your relationship with your favorite homicidal A.I. by taking part in a variety of “bonding activities,” including charging my power cells, praising my greatness, and debugging my code. Just don’t get too attached to me.

Live Activities

Track the start *and* stop of storms right from the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island. (Premium Club membership required.)

Layouts 3.0

Build the perfect weather app using the redesigned Layout screen. The new Layout Gallery helps you find a pre-built layout with interactive, scrollable previews – and editing layouts you construct yourself has never been easier.

“Inline” Layout

Try this much-requested layout full of vertical charts, data point pickers, and expanding inline daily details.

Wind Particles

Add animated wind particles to your weather maps. (Premium Club membership required.)

But wait, there’s more!

– Added 2 new secret locations.

– Added 6 new achievements.

– Added support for MADIS and METAR weather stations via PWSweather.

– Added data point picker for the Hourly Forecast section.

– Added inline details for the Daily Forecast section.

So enjoy the update, meatbags, and best of luck making it through the blizzards I’ve been brewing.

xoxo,

CARROT

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: