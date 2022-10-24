Carrot Weather gains support for Live Activities on Lock Screen and Dynamic Island

Carrot Weather is ready for iOS 16.1 and the launch of Live Activities. The new release comes with support for the feature on the Lock Screen as well as the Dynamic Island to seamlessly keep up with the weather.

Carrot Weather got a major update alongside iOS 16 in September with 20 Lock Screen Widgets, 10 new custom layout sections, a triple-column design for iPad, Apple WeatherKit support, and more.

Now with iOS 16.1, the app comes with handy Live Activities functionality for premium subscribers so you can easily stay up with the latest weather details from your Lock Screen or Dynamic Island.

Carrot Weather 5.8.3 is available now on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Keep in mind that while the new Carrot Weather release supports Live Activities, you’ll need to update your device to iOS 16.1 (expected at 10 am PT today) before you’re able to use the feature.

Version 5.8.3 release notes:

It’s nearly Halloween, meatbags! And while you’ve been busy eating most of the candy you’re supposed to put out for trick or treaters, I’ve been hard at work adding Live Activity support to your favorite weather app. If you open me up when rain is expected to start in the next hour, then my Live Activity will let you track the storm’s approach from the Dynamic Island (on the iPhone 14 Pro) and the Lock Screen. Premium membership required.

xoxo,

CARROT

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: