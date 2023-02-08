Super Bowl LVII: How to watch Chiefs vs Eagles free on Apple TV, iPhone, or any device

Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, February 12 with the Kansas City Chiefs up against the Philadelphia Eagles. Follow along for several ways to watch the Super Bowl including free on Apple TV, iPhone, or any device. We’ll also cover the Apple Music halftime show details.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 35,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

Heading into Sunday, the odds are very close, but the Eagles are favored slightly with the spread at -1.5 for Philadelphia and +1.5 for the Chiefs.

Below we’ll look at multiple ways to watch including Apple TV, iPhone, web, or any device plus when the game starts, where it’s being played this year, and who’s performing at the Apple Music halftime show.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts via NFL.com

When to watch Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT / 3:30 pm PT Tune in earlier for all the pre-game coverage



Where is Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII is happening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Fox

Fox has the rights to Super Bowl LVII, so tune in there if you have access, but you can also watch on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com – requires provider log-in

Or grab an affordable antenna to get Fox over the air for free if you don’t have cable

NFL app

Watch Super Bowl LVII with the NFL app – live games usually require the NFL+ subscription but NFL’s website currently says “Stream Free in the NFL app” for Super Bowl LVII Available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, and more



Free with YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV

If you have a streaming provider with live TV you can of course watch the Super Bowl on Fox or Fox Sports. However, you can also get a free trial if you don’t have a plan already:

Apple Music halftime show

Super Bowl LVII marks the first year that Apple Music is sponsoring the halftime show.

9-time Grammy-winner Rihanna is performing this year for the show

Apple has shared a dedicated Rihanna’s Road to Halftime page in Apple Music with featured Rihanna content, NFL team playlists, and more

Rihanna is also doing an interview with Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis on February 9 at 10 am MST.

Images via NFL.com

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: