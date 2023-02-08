Super Bowl LVII: How to watch Chiefs vs Eagles free on Apple TV, iPhone, or any device

Feb. 8th 2023

Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, February 12 with the Kansas City Chiefs up against the Philadelphia Eagles. Follow along for several ways to watch the Super Bowl including free on Apple TV, iPhone, or any device. We’ll also cover the Apple Music halftime show details.

Heading into Sunday, the odds are very close, but the Eagles are favored slightly with the spread at -1.5 for Philadelphia and +1.5 for the Chiefs.

Below we’ll look at multiple ways to watch including Apple TV, iPhone, web, or any device plus when the game starts, where it’s being played this year, and who’s performing at the Apple Music halftime show.

Table of contents

Watch Super Bowl free Apple TV, iPhone, more
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts via NFL.com

When to watch Super Bowl LVII?

  • Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT / 3:30 pm PT
    • Tune in earlier for all the pre-game coverage

Where is Super Bowl LVII?

  • Super Bowl LVII is happening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Fox

  • Fox has the rights to Super Bowl LVII, so tune in there if you have access, but you can also watch on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com – requires provider log-in
  • Or grab an affordable antenna to get Fox over the air for free if you don’t have cable

NFL app

watch Super Bowl free 1

Free with YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV

If you have a streaming provider with live TV you can of course watch the Super Bowl on Fox or Fox Sports. However, you can also get a free trial if you don’t have a plan already:

Apple Music halftime show

Super Bowl LVII marks the first year that Apple Music is sponsoring the halftime show.

  • 9-time Grammy-winner Rihanna is performing this year for the show
  • Apple has shared a dedicated Rihanna’s Road to Halftime page in Apple Music with featured Rihanna content, NFL team playlists, and more
  • Rihanna is also doing an interview with Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis on February 9 at 10 am MST.

