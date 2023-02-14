PSA: Don’t update to iOS 16.3.1 if you’re a Google Photos user [U]

If you’re a Google Photos user, it looks like you should hold off on updating to iOS 16.3.1 for the moment. Users say that the update breaks compatibility with the Google Photos app for iPhone, leading to the app crashing immediately when opened.

February 14, 2023 Update: A new version of Google Photos is now available on the App Store to fix this problem.

Google Photos

iOS 16.3.1 was only released a few hours ago, but there are already a ton of complaints on social media about this problem. Users say that the Google Photos app instantly crashes when they try to open it after updating to iOS 16.3.1.

We’ve heard from multiple 9to5Mac readers who are affected by this bug, and we’ve been able to confirm it ourselves.

As of right now, Google hasn’t commented on this problem. Again, it’s only been a few hours since iOS 16.3.1’s release. Even though this bug is seemingly tied to an iOS update, it’ll most likely be Google’s responsibility to fix it.

If you’re a Google Photos user who’s already updated to iOS 16.3.1, keep an eye on the App Store for an update. We’ll be sure to update this story if we learn anything else about this problem, such as a timeline for a fix.

Are you having this problem with Google Photos crashing and iOS 16.3.1? Let us know down in the comments.

