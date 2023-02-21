Call of Duty: Warzone coming to iOS after being teased at Apple’s gaming event

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free to play battle royale game from the popular Call of Duty franchise, and it’s currently available for Windows PCs, PlayStation, and Xbox. However, iPhone and iPad users will soon be able to play Call of Duty: Warzone on their mobile devices, as the game is coming soon to iOS.

Call of Duty: Warzone for iPhone and iPad

An official webpage for the game has now gone live on the iOS App Store. Although the game is not yet available for download, users can pre-order it ahead of its release set for May 15, 2023. Interestingly, Call of Duty: Warzone was one of the games teased by Apple during a gaming event for the press.

Activision announced that Call of Duty: Warzone was coming to mobile devices last year. At the time, the company mentioned that it would bring a new “AAA mobile experience” for players on the go. The developers say that the game was built natively for mobile platforms “with cutting-edge technology.” There will be events and content created specifically for mobile players.

Powered by new Call of Duty 2.0 technology, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players can share social features like friends and chat channels, XP, weapon inventories, loadouts and even the Battle Pass across platforms for a truly connected Call of Duty experience. Designed for mobile devices to ensure it’s best on glass, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature mobile-specific events, playlists, and content, as well as deep control customization options to support both veterans and new recruits alike.

The game’s webpage on the App Store says that Call of Duty: Warzone for iOS is “fully portable and fully customizable.” For instance, players will have dozens of options for rearranging the layout of the controls. It also mentions that the mobile game has “first-class graphics.”

Players can now pre-order Call of Duty: Warzone for iPhone and iPad through the App Store. Once the app becomes available, it will automatically download to the device. It’s worth noting that there’s another mobile version of Call of Duty that’s also available on the App Store. Unfortunately, there are no signs that Call of Duty: Warzone will be available for the Mac and Apple TV.

