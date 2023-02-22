Addigy releases its 2023 State of the Apple Device Management Industry Report for MSPs

Earlier today, Addigy released its 2023 State of the Apple Device Management Industry Report for MSPs. The report is based on a survey of 480 managed services providers from around the world and covers various topics, including Apple device management pricing, managing Apple devices, and the growth of Apple devices in the enterprise.

One key finding of the report is that managing Apple devices can be a lucrative new line of business for MSPs. According to the survey results, MSPs that manage Apple devices charge twice as much as those that don’t and generate more annual recurring revenue. This is because managing and securing Apple devices in the workplace is complex and requires an elevated level of service, which businesses that use Apple endpoints expect to pay a premium for.

Given the unique complexities of managing and securing Apple devices in the workplace, MSPs can easily charge a premium for these services without worrying about customers pushing back, said Jason Dettbarn, founder and CEO of Addigy. In our experience, businesses that buy Apple endpoints expect to pay a premium for managing and securing, as the devices are priced higher than their competitors and require an elevated level of service.

The use of Apple devices in the workplace is also on the rise, with 65% of survey respondents expecting the use of Apple devices among their business customers to increase in the next 12 months. However, the report also found that the top two reasons MSPs don’t manage Apple devices are not due to a lack of customer need but rather because they can’t. Specifically, managing macOS devices is considered a challenge by 30% of respondents, and 28.3% reported not having an Apple expert on their team.

The report also highlights the top challenges MSPs face when managing macOS devices, including keeping operating systems and software up to date; establishing a fast, reliable connection to remote devices; maintaining security and compliance; and onboarding new users.

Despite the risk of hacking and malware for Apple users being higher than ever, the report found that 33.9% of MSPs believe Apple macOS devices are more secure than Windows devices and require very little day-to-day management. However, the report emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant and proactive in managing Apple endpoints to minimize the risks of potential security threats and ensure client IT environments remain as secure as possible.

Download the entire report to learn more.