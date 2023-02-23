Another OG sealed iPhone is up for auction, will it break the $63k record?

A new lot of rare Apple items is up for auction including an original sealed iPhone, a working Apple-1 computer signed by Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs signed ROM chip, a Steve Jobs typed and signed letter, Think Different posters, and much more.

RR Auction has a “Steve Jobs and the Apple Computer Revolution” auction currently running with a range of rare collectibles up for bidding.

Sealed original iPhone

After seeing a sealed first-gen iPhone go for a record-breaking $63,000 this month, another sealed 8GB original iPhone is part of this auction. RR Auction is estimating the final price at $20,000+, but with it looking identical to the last one sold, it could command a price closer to $60,000 or beyond.

Interestingly, this one comes from an Apple employee who held onto this unopened iPhone since they got through work.

Unopened first generation original Apple iPhone, Model A1203, Order MA712LL/A (8GB). The box features a life-size image of the iPhone with twelve icons on the screen, indicating that it is from the earliest production (2007); a 13th icon, for iTunes, came later in the year. In brand new, factory-sealed condition. Accompanied by an AT&T bag and leaflet regarding rate plans and iPhone activation. The consignor notes that he purchased this phone upon its release in 2007, but also received one through work as an Apple employee; this spare was therefore never opened.

Apple-1 signed by Steve Wozniak

The rarest and most valuable item in the lot is an Apple-1 computer signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak.

This is a “Byte Shop”-style Apple-1 with all components and accessories. Making it more rare than most is a serial number, Steve Wozniak signature, and it being fully operational.

Here’s a detailed look at the machine that’s expected to bring in $500,000 or more.

Other unique items in the auction include handwritten or typed Steve Jobs documents and letters, a Steve Jobs signed ROM chip, an Apple Lisa computer, Think Different posters, Apple Computer office supplies, and much more.

Check out everything up for bidding at RR Auction.