OG sealed iPhone breaks record selling for almost 2x that of a recent auction

The latest original sealed iPhone went up for auction earlier this month with the expectation of bringing in at least $50,000. With the auction now ended, the final price surpassed $50K and set a new record, almost doubling the price of one sold just six months ago.

Last August, we saw an original sealed iPhone sell for $35,414, with another one going for $39,340 in the fall. Impressive appreciation for both over the original $599 retail price of the 8GB model.

But blowing past both of those prices, the latest sale of an unopened original iPhone has just gone to a winning bidder for a record-breaking $63,356 – close to double what the August auction went for. That’s 105x the price that the smartphone originally sold at.

Bidding started at $2,500 with 27 bids leading up to the final price for this iPhone in just over two weeks through LCG Auctions.

Seller Karen Green is no doubt excited about the record-breaking $63K price. When she appeared on the “Treasure Hunt Tuesday” segment of the show “Doctor and the Diva” a few years back to see how much her sealed iPhone was worth, it was estimated at just $5,000.

She’s shared she’s planning to use the money to help with her tattoo studio business.

