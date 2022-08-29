Steve Jobs’ prototype Apple-1 that ‘changed the course of the company’ sells for ~$700k

A very rare lot of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia went up for auction recently. Items included Steve Jobs’ prototype Apple-1 that was a turning point for the young company, signed items, as well as an unopened original iPhone and iPod. Here’s how much everything went for.

RR Auction held the bidding for the remarkable Jobs and Apple collection that came from Charles Mann.

Steve Jobs’ prototype Apple-1

The most valuable item by a long-shot was Steve Jobs’ original Apple-1 prototype going for $677,196.

It was codenamed “Apple Computer A,” and it was this demo hardware that “changed the course of the company.”

“Historic early prototype example of the computer that started it all—Steve Jobs’s own Apple-1 Computer prototype, hand-soldered by Steve Wozniak on a unique “Apple Computer A” printed circuit board. In 1976, Jobs used this prototype to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world. The demo resulted in Apple Computer’s first big order and changed the course of the company—what Jobs and Woz had conceived as part of a $40 do-it-yourself kit for hobbyists became, at Terrell’s request, a fully assembled personal computer to be sold at $666.66. Wozniak later placed Terrell’s purchase order for fifty Apple-1s in perspective: ‘That was the biggest single episode in all of the company’s history. Nothing in subsequent years was so great and so unexpected.'”

Steve Jobs’ signed memorabilia

Meanwhile, five various documents signed by Steve Jobs all brought in over $20,000 each. A 1976 autographed document went for $32,619, a signed Apple Computer check sold for $31,285, a Jobs signed 1971 yearbook page netted $28,410, along with other similar items.

Sealed original iPhone and iPod

Two of the other top grossing items from the auction included an original iPhone sealed in the box that went for $35,414 and an original iPod also sealed that netted $25,000.

Check out the full lot of items sold at at RR Auction.

