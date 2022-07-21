Steve Jobs’ signature is up for bid among other items at Charles Mann auction

When Steve Jobs first showed the NeXT cube in Boston in 1988, Charles Mann was there recording the presentation. Now, a special signature from Steve Jobs is up for bid at a large online auction from Charles Mann.

The recording was for his Powersharing Series, which are audio-cassette recordings of tech presentations. Made at places like the Boston Computer Society, these recordings hold tight to important computing events in the twentieth century. Working with tech historians, Mann has preserved 134 recordings documenting computing between 1982 and 1991.

According to Fast Company, a Steve Jobs’ signature from 1989 will be part of an online auction. The signature was part of a contract signed at NeXT and is one of the most important pieces Mann owns. Conducted through RR Auction, the famed CEO’s signature will be bundled with other notable items from Apple history. Fast Company states this piece is especially rare as Jobs didn’t like writing his autograph because he found it as a form of credit-hogging.

If you want to check out the auction, it goes from now until August 18, 2022. Additionally, there will be other signatures from influential people like Apple’s Steve Wozniak, John Sculley, and Bill Atkinson.

Mann has so many items related to computing history and Apple that he’ll be doing another auction later with additional pieces. Now 88, Mann’s goal is to preserve this history and also make it available to universities and libraries.

You can check out the full auction here.

