Apple adds another exec to its growing Apple TV+ advertising team

Apple is continuing to expand the advertising team surrounding Apple TV+. The Information reports today that Apple has hired Lauren Fry, a long-time ad sales executive, to “help build a video advertising business” for Apple TV+.

Prior to joining Apple, Fry served as the chief revenue officer for the digital video advertising company Simulmedia with earlier ad sales roles at AT&T and Comcast as well. The Information says it’s unclear what Fry’s title is at Apple, but she will “help build a video advertising business for its Apple TV+ streaming service.”

Apple’s ambitions to build an advertising team for Apple TV+ have been reported in the past. The company is primarily focused on advertising opportunities for its live sports content. Its 10-year deal with Major League Soccer officially kicks off this weekend.

Insider reported last month that Apple was looking to expand its advertising team ahead of the MLS Season Pass launch. Bloomberg has also reported on Apple’s goals for its advertising business, describing the focus as being on an “advertising network for live television.”

The company is also rumored to be considering an ad-supported tier for the Apple TV+ streaming service itself. All of Apple’s major competitors in the streaming industry have introduced ad-supported plans, most recently including Disney+ and Netflix.

Apple TV+, like other streaming services, also recently got more expensive. Apple increased the price from $4.99 per month to $5.99 per month. A cheaper tier with ads could help further drive viewership to Apple’s original content.

Ultimately, Apple’s plans here are still unknown, but hires such as Lauren Fry signal that the company has every intention of broadening its role in the advertising industry.

