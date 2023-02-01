MLS Season Pass launches on Apple TV app ahead of soccer season start

MLS Season Pass has today launched inside the Apple TV app, available for users to subscribe and start watching ahead of the 2023 soccer season kickoff on February 25. Subscribe for $14.99 per month or $99/season.

MLS Season Pass offers unrestricted access to all 2023 Major League Soccer games, live and on-demand, without blackouts or geographic content restrictions. All games are streamed in English and Spanish languages, with dedicated broadcast crews for each.

You do not need an Apple TV+ subscription in order to buy MLS Season Pass. If you do have Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass is offered at a discounted price of $12.99 per month, or $79 per season.

Separately, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch a selection of games each week without buying the full season pass.

Club season ticket holders are eligible to redeem a voucher for one free annual subscription; these will be sent out by clubs today. A subscription can be shared with up to six people using Family Sharing.

And additionally, a limited number of games are available completely for free inside the Apple TV app — no paid subscription required. That includes all games being streamed for free on MLS opening weekend, on Saturday February 25.

Across the season, games will be mostly scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday nights. In addition to live broadcasts of each and every game manned by in-stadium commentary teams, MLS Season Pass is also hosting a whip-around show, featuring highlights of all games happening that day.

MLS Season Pass represents a landmark streaming sports deal between Apple and the MLS. Apple has exclusive all-encompassing streaming rights through 2023. MLS Season Pass includes every MLS regular season match, every MLS playoff and MLS Cup match, and every Leagues Cup match. Hundreds of MLS Next games are also included in the package.

All games will be available through Apple TV app, including any of the matchups that are also being broadcast on national TV. MLS Season Pass is available in more than 100 countries.

How to watch MLS Season Pass

You can watch MLS Season Pass anywhere the Apple TV app is available. That includes Apple TV set top box, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku stick, Comcast Xfinity, many models of smart TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com. A native app for Android has not yet been announced; the website is a possible substitute.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: