Roundup: Here’s everything new in iOS 16.4 beta 2

Apple on Tuesday released the second beta of iOS 16.4 to developers. While the first beta added multiple new features and other significant changes, today’s beta is more discrete. Still, there are some changes worth a look. Read on as we detail what changed with iOS 16.4 beta 2.

iOS 16.4 comes with multiple new features. This includes push notifications for web apps, dozens of new emoji, 5G network improvements, previews for Mastodon links in the Messages app, and updates to the Apple Music and Podcast apps.

As we look through the second beta of iOS 16.4, there don’t seem to be any new features other than what was already added in the first beta. Still, Apple has made some other interesting changes.

What’s new with iOS 16.4 beta 2?

First, as noted by Aaron Zollo and Steve Moser, the page turning effect is back to Apple Books with today’s update. The animation had been removed with the revamped Books app introduced with iOS 16 last year.

Apple brought back the Apple Books page turn in iOS 16.4 Beta 2. Thanks @SteveMoser for sharing pic.twitter.com/QJyifHQ6Pc — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) February 28, 2023

With the first iOS 16.4 beta, Apple has enabled 5G Standalone support for the first time on the iPhone. However, the feature was exclusive to T-Mobile customers in the US. With today’s beta, Apple has also expanded 5G Standalone support to Brazilian carriers Vivo and TIM Brazil.

9to5Mac can also confirm based on iOS code that 5G SA is coming to customers of Japanese carrier Softbank.

5G Standalone is the name of the 5G network that uses dedicated equipment, while 5G Non-Standalone is based on LTE network infrastructure. According to T-Mobile, its 5G SA network can achieve speeds of up to 3 Gbps. It’s worth noting that 5G Standalone is different from 5G mmWave, which is only available in the US.

Speaking of Japanese carriers, Apple is working with Docomo and JCOM to let its customers easily convert a physical SIM card to eSIM with iOS 16.4.

In our previous coverage of the first beta of iOS 16.4, which includes some changes to the Music app, we mentioned that there were no new hints related to Apple Classical. Interestingly, iOS 16.4 beta 2 contains new mentions of Apple’s new app dedicated to classical music. A message reads: “To listen in Apple Music Classical, you’ll need to install Apple Music.”

It’s been almost two years since Apple acquired classical music streaming service Primephonic. Unfortunately, there are still no signs that strongly suggest that the app will be released any time soon. It’s unclear at this point what happened to cause Apple to delay the Apple Classical release.

And as noted by our reader Matthew Putt, the AppleCare menu in the iOS settings now shows the icons for each device.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.4 beta 2 or iPadOS 16.4 beta 2? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.