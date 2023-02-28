iOS 16.4 beta 2 rolling out to developers today

Two weeks after kicking off beta testing, Apple is releasing iOS 16.4 beta 2 to developers today. As we’ve covered in-depth over the last two weeks, iOS 16.4 includes a number of new features and changes for iPhone users.

iOS 16.4 beta 2 will be available today to registered developer beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The new update will be released to public beta testers later this week. The build number for iOS 16.4 beta 2 is 20E5223e.

What’s new in iOS 16.4?

With beta testing progressing on schedule, iOS 16.4 will likely be released to the general public sometime in March or April.

Alongside iOS 16.4, Apple is also beta testing the following software updates:

iPadOS 16.4 beta 2: Build 20E5223e

watchOS 9.4 beta 2: Build 20T5233d

tvOS 16.4 beta 2: Build 20L5474e

macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 2

