iOS 16.4 beta 2 rolling out to developers today

Two weeks after kicking off beta testing, Apple is releasing iOS 16.4 beta 2 to developers today. As we’ve covered in-depth over the last two weeks, iOS 16.4 includes a number of new features and changes for iPhone users.
iOS 16.4 beta 2 will be available today to registered developer beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The new update will be released to public beta testers later this week. The build number for iOS 16.4 beta 2 is 20E5223e.
What’s new in iOS 16.4?
- Roundup: Here’s every new feature and change in iOS 16.4 beta 1
- iPhone Lock Screen Shortcut: How to use
- iOS 16.4 to detail Always-On display battery consumption
- iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 add new Emoji for iPhone and iPad
- iOS 16.4 adds new capabilities for web apps on iPhone and iPad, including access to push notifications
- iOS 16.4 reintroduces new HomeKit architecture
- iOS 16.4 expands 5G support to new regions, plus Google Fi users
- iOS 16.4 hints at HomePod launch in Israel with Siri in Hebrew
- iOS 16.4: iMessage now supports rich content previews for Mastodon posts
- Apple is making it easier for registered developers to install iOS betas, but eliminating profile sharing
With beta testing progressing on schedule, iOS 16.4 will likely be released to the general public sometime in March or April.
Alongside iOS 16.4, Apple is also beta testing the following software updates:
- iPadOS 16.4 beta 2: Build 20E5223e
- watchOS 9.4 beta 2: Build 20T5233d
- tvOS 16.4 beta 2: Build 20L5474e
- macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 2
Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.4 beta 2 or iPadOS 16.4 beta 2? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments