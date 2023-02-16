iOS 16.4 reintroduces new HomeKit architecture that was pulled due to multiple issues

When iOS 16 was announced, Apple mentioned that it would introduce a new architecture for the Home app to enhance the experience of using HomeKit accessories. The feature was officially released with iOS 16.2, but Apple quickly pulled it from the system after multiple reports that the new architecture was causing compatibility issues with smart home accessories. Now this architecture is back with iOS 16.4.

New Home app architecture is back with iOS 16.4

As noted by developers who have already installed iOS 16.4 beta, which was released on Thursday, the Home app again prompts users to upgrade to the new architecture. According to Apple, this new architecture makes the experience of using HomeKit accessories more efficient and reliable.

Just as before, the upgrade is optional and there are a number of limitations to doing so. For instance, all Apple devices registered to your iCloud account must be running the latest version of the operating system. When this option was first made available with iOS 16.2, users reported that their HomeKit devices got stuck in “updating” or “configuring” status.”

In some more extreme cases, the accessories simply disappeared from the Home app. At the time, Apple said it was aware of the problem and that a fix would be available soon. “In the meantime, we’ve temporarily removed the option to upgrade to the new Home architecture,” the company added.

Considering that iOS 16.4 is still beta software, we can’t say for sure that the new Home app architecture will be made available to users with the official release of the software update. We advise developers running the latest iOS beta to wait a bit longer to upgrade to the new Home app architecture.

More about iOS 16.4

iOS 16.4 also includes the ability to enable push notifications for web apps, dozens of new emoji, new Shortcuts actions, interface tweaks to Apple Music, and more. The first beta is only available for registered developers at this point.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.4 beta 1 or iPadOS 16.4 beta 1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

