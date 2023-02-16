Roundup: Here’s every new feature and change in iOS 16.4 beta 1

The first beta of iOS 16.4 was released to developers today, and it includes a number of new features and changes. There are new emoji, improvements to Safari and web apps, and much more. Head below as we round up everything new in iOS 16.4 beta 1.

Beginning with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings.

This new option will be automatically enabled on devices already enrolled in the program that update to the latest beta release. Your iPhone or iPad must be signed in with the same Apple ID you used to enroll in the Apple Developer Program in order to see this option in Settings. In future iOS and iPadOS releases, this new setting will be the way to enable developer betas and configuration profiles will no longer grant access.