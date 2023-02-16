iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 add new emoji for iPhone and iPad users

Filipe Espósito

- Feb. 16th 2023 10:58 am PT

iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 add new Emoji for iPhone and iPad users
1 Comment

Apple on Thursday released the first beta of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 to developers. While we don’t yet know exactly what changes with today’s updates, we can already confirm that the latest iOS and iPadOS betas add new emoji for iPhone and iPad users.

New emoji coming with iOS 16.4

These new emoji are part of the Unicode Standard for Emoji Update 15.0, which was announced in July 2022. Among the new emoji there are icons for a shaking face, a goose, a hyacinth, and a plain pink heart. The new emoji have also been added to macOS Ventura 13.3 and watchOS 9.4.

It’s worth noting that users running previous versions of iOS, macOS, and other operating systems won’t be able to see the new emoji, even when someone who has already updated their device sends them.

iOS 16.4 introduces many other new features. This includes the ability to enable push notifications for web apps, new Shortcuts actions, 5G Standalone support, and iMessage previews for Mastodon posts. iOS 16.4 beta 1 is only available for registered developers at this point.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.4 beta 1 or iPadOS 16.4 beta 1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

Read also:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 16

iOS 16
emoji

emoji

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.