Meta slashing Quest 2 and Pro prices as Apple readies its $3k headset

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 3 2023 - 9:40 am PT
5 Comments
Meta slashes Quest headset price

Meta has announced changes aiming to make its Quest 2 and Quest Pro VR headsets more enticing. The more affordable Quest 2 is dropping by $70 with the Quest Pro 2 price being slashed by $500. The news comes after Meta had a big loss for its “Reality Labs” division in 2022 and expectations for Apple to show off its first headset in June.

Meta announced the major price changes today – particularly for the Quest Pro – that will take effect on March 5 (via CNBC).

The Meta Quest 2 will be dropping from $489 to $429 and the high-end Quest Pro will be dropping 33% from $1,499 to $999.

Highlighted by CNBC, Meta’s AR/VR division Reality Labs lost a huge $13.7 billion in 2022 and the price drop for its Quest hardware is part of the company’s plan to increase its customer base.

However, as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously shared, the company isn’t looking to make a profit from the Quest hardware, in fact, this price drop may be the company following through on making it a loss leader (or an even bigger one if it was already).

Back in October, after criticizing the expected up to $3,000 price tag of Apple’s to-be-announced headset, Zuckerberg had this to say:

“It’s typically people build hardware and they try to make a profit off of it, where if you’re Apple, you build hardware and you charge as much as you can for it,” Zuckerberg said.

“I do think that having someone come into the space and basically say, We’re going to build the best hardware in the space and we’re going to basically sell it at a break-even point and in some cases [at a loss].”

Meta reiterated the approach saying “Our goal has always been to create hardware that’s affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer.”

The price drops will happen on March 5 for those in the US and Canada with the updated pricing launching around the world on March 15.

In related news, this week we also got a look at Meta’s AR/VR roadmap for the next few years.

Apple Reality Pro headset

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the year, we learned a lot of details from Bloomberg about Apple’s Reality Pro headset that could be announced as soon as this summer.

While the premium headset that may run at much at $3,000 was previously expected to be unveiled this spring, Apple reportedly pushed that to reveal the Reality Pro at WWDC in June.

Like Meta’s Quest Pro, the Apple Reality Pro is expected to be geared toward developers and professional applications.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Augmented Reality (AR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Augmented Reality (AR) is mixing real-world imag…
Meta

Meta
Apple Headset Virtual Reality (VR)

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12