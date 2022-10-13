Zuckerberg on Apple: Unannounced price of unannounced headset is too expensive

Ask for the views of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Apple, and it will come as no surprise that he’s critical. It seems this even applies to products the Cupertino company hasn’t even yet announced.

The Facebook founder effectively criticized Apple for its (unknown) pricing strategy on its (unannounced) Apple Headset …

Meta Quest Pro

Meta officially announced the Quest Pro headset at an online event yesterday.

Over the last year, we’ve shared a few details about Project Cambria, our new all-in-one VR headset that represents a major leap forward for VR hardware. Today, we’re excited to finally show you what we’ve been working on: Say hello to Meta Quest Pro! Meta Quest Pro is the first entry in our new high-end line of devices, and it’s packed with innovative features like high-res sensors for robust mixed reality experiences, crisp LCD displays for sharp visuals, a completely new and sleeker design, plus eye tracking and Natural Facial Expressions to help your avatar reflect you more naturally in VR. Meta Quest Pro will be available for purchase on October 25 for $1,499.99 USD, and that includes the headset, Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock. You can pre-order Meta Quest Pro from the Meta Store starting today in any country where Meta Quest products are supported

The headset is a mixed-reality one, combining VR and AR.

Mixed reality on Meta Quest Pro lets you combine your physical environment with virtual elements in a realistic way, leading to enhanced social presence, productivity, and collaboration. Instead of being confined to the dimensions of your desk, you can set up a big virtual workspace with multiple screens spread all around you while still using your physical keyboard and mouse in productivity apps like Immersed.

Zuckerberg on Apple

Apple is widely expected to launch a first-generation Apple Headset with a very similar specification and purpose to the Quest Pro. Both headsets are expected to be primarily used by developers and other professionals to create applications for future, and more affordable, headsets.

While the Cupertino company has so far said nothing about an Apple Headset, Zuckerberg is clearly already keenly aware of the upcoming competition. He’d already slammed Apple’s nonexistent headset for its nonexistent ecosystem, and Business Insider reports that he’s now doing the same with its nonexistent pricing.

On Tuesday, in a podcast interview with Stratechery’s Ben Thompson, Zuckerberg said:

“It’s typically people build hardware and they try to make a profit off of it, where if you’re Apple, you build hardware and you charge as much as you can for it,” Zuckerberg said. He said he’s taking a different route. “I do think that having someone come into the space and basically say, “We’re going to build the best hardware in the space and we’re going to basically sell it at a break-even point and in some cases [at a loss].”

Meta’s goal is to make its money from headset apps, thanks to a cut as high as 47.5% – despite having previously criticized Apple’s 30% take.

