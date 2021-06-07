Just before WWDC, Facebook once again criticizes Apple’s 30% App Store cut

- Jun. 7th 2021 9:39 am PT

0

Less than an hour before Apple’s WWDC keynote kicks off, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared some news that the company would be keeping its paid online events free for creators through 2023. Notably, the platform is also going to start showing Apple’s fees as a line item for Facebook creators’ earnings with Zuckerberg using the opportunity to once again criticize the 30% App Store cut.

Conveniently timed right before Apple’s WWDC starts today, Zuckerberg shared the news in a Facebook post (via The Verge).

The first part of the announcement focused on keeping online events free for creators to host on the platform through 2023. But it also took a swipe at Apple saying when it does start charging in 2024, it will be a lower fee than 30%.

To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we’re going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and our upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2023. And when we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take.

Possibly the more interesting part here, is Facebook pushing further against Apple (and Google) with Zuckerberg following up with:

We’re also launching a new payout interface so creators can see how different companies’ fees and taxes are impacting their earnings. More to come soon.

Apple has for now decided to waive those fees until 2022 with Google starting to charge again in October this year.

Here’s how the new Facebook creator earnings statements might look:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media service in the world with 2.32 billion monthly active users as of December 31, 2018
App Store

App Store
Mark Zuckerberg

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12