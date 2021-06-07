Just before WWDC, Facebook once again criticizes Apple’s 30% App Store cut

Less than an hour before Apple’s WWDC keynote kicks off, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared some news that the company would be keeping its paid online events free for creators through 2023. Notably, the platform is also going to start showing Apple’s fees as a line item for Facebook creators’ earnings with Zuckerberg using the opportunity to once again criticize the 30% App Store cut.

Conveniently timed right before Apple’s WWDC starts today, Zuckerberg shared the news in a Facebook post (via The Verge).

The first part of the announcement focused on keeping online events free for creators to host on the platform through 2023. But it also took a swipe at Apple saying when it does start charging in 2024, it will be a lower fee than 30%.

To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we’re going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and our upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2023. And when we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take.

Possibly the more interesting part here, is Facebook pushing further against Apple (and Google) with Zuckerberg following up with:

We’re also launching a new payout interface so creators can see how different companies’ fees and taxes are impacting their earnings. More to come soon.

Apple has for now decided to waive those fees until 2022 with Google starting to charge again in October this year.

Here’s how the new Facebook creator earnings statements might look:

