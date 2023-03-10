Apple Store is down ahead of yellow iPhone 14 going on sale

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 10 2023 - 4:07 am PT
The Apple Store is down ahead of orders opening up for the new iPhone, the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The incredible addition to the iPhone lineup adds a new color option for the spring.

This matches the tradition of recent years, where Apple launches a color refresh mid-cycle. To coincide with the release, the company also launched new bands and case colors this week.

Orders for the yellow iPhone will begin at 5 a.m. Pacific time. The first orders will ship to customers on Tuesday, March 14.

Yellow joins the launch color options of midnight, starlight, PRODUCT(RED), blue, and purple. Only the base model iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are getting a new color for the spring 2023 season. The lineup of pro phones remain unchanged.

As a reminder, iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 chip, includes features like Action mode and Cinematic mode, Emergency SOS via satellite and the longest battery life yet. The 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus actually has the best battery life of any iPhone model to date.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the new iPhone color option.

